Coleraine teen stabbing incident

Police are appealing for information following a stabbing incident that occurred in a car park in the Bannfield Road area of Coleraine on Saturday, June 3.

At approximately 1.00am a 17-year-old male sustained a stab wound to his leg. He received hospital treatment for his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

Police would appeal to two males who were in a white vehicle to contact them at Coleraine as they may have information which would assist enquiries.

They are also urging anyone who has information about this incident to contact police at Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 137 03/06/17. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.