Court told of ‘one punch’ attack dangers as man pleads guilty to GBH

A court has heard of the dangers of “one punch” attacks after a man was knocked unconscious, sustaining a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain, when he was struck on the face and then banged his head off the ground in a Tesco carpark.

Ryan Mackie (18), a motor skills student, of Frosses Road, Ballymoney, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm. He had not taken his ADHD medicine and had been drinking Buckfast, Coleraine Magistrates Court was told on Monday.

A prosecutor said ambulance staff reported to police a man had been assaulted in the carpark at the Ballymoney Tesco on June 30 this year. The man was taken to Coleraine’s Causeway Hospital with a skull fracture and brain bleeding and later said he had no recollection of the incident and “didn’t want to make a fuss”.

The prosecutor said Mackie had punched the man once causing the victim to fall back and strike his head on the ground. The defendant told police he was in the carpark when someone called his name and “said something about a hut being burnt”.

Mackie told police he thought the other man was going to start a fight and assault him and the defendant then punched the injured party once in the face. The court heard a witness saw two people “having words” before the victim’s head hit the ground “with a crack”.

Defence barrister Alan Stewart said it was a “one punch” case and said his client was fortunate the outcome was not more serious. He added: “We have all seen the adverts on TV that one punch can cause fatal consequences”.

Mr Stewart said on the day in question the defendant had not taken his ADHD medicine and had been drinking Buckfast.

After the assault, Mackie’s father noticed his son’s behaviour was withdrawn and after seeing him crying in his room, the defendant admitted “I have done something bad” and said he hit a man and had been drinking at the time.

Mr Stewart said the injured party had also been drinking. The barrister said Mackie’s dad took the defendant to a police station where he made a full admission.

Mr Stewart said Mackie said nothing like this will ever happen again and he accepts he should have walked away during the incident. Mr Stewart said his client hoped the victim had recovered, saying surgery had been required but he hoped nothing long term had resulted from the assault.

The defence lawyer said the defendant wished he could take back the fact that he punched the man but since the incident he had tried to do the right thing and had a high level of remorse.

District Judge Liam McNally said it was concerning that the incident happened three days after Mackie had an assault charge withdrawn after getting a caution for a family incident involving him throwing a remote control. He said he was given no indication of any long term consequences for the victim of the Tesco assault.

The judge said four days short of his 19th birthday, he would be quite justified in sending Mackie to prison for six months but he took into account the guilty plea and remorse. He said Mackie did have a caution but this was his first “official court conviction”.

Judge McNally said: “I am concerned you are a man with a very short fuse and when things are not going your way you have a quick temper.” He put Mackie on Probation for two years with a condition that he attends an anger management programme; ordered him to do 100 hours of Community Service and also told him to pay £500 compensation to the victim.