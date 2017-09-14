Disorderly charge withdrawn in connection with alleged goat and pony at store incident

A man charged with being disorderly in connection with a bizarre incident when he allegedly had a goat and pony outside a Portrush supermarket has had the charge withdrawn, a prosecutor told Coleraine Magistrates Court on September 11.

Andrew Meneice (32), of Glenbush Drive, Portrush, was previously charged with being disorderly at Lidl on Saturday July 29.

He had allegedly gone to the shop following a previous incident a few weeks earlier when pictures - widely shared on social media - appeared to show him inside the same store with a sheep on a lead.

When he first appeared before Coleraine Court last month in connection with the July 29 incident, Meneice had pleaded not guilty to the disorderly behaviour charge. After that hearing he posed for pictures with a goat outside the court.

At last Monday’s court, a prosecutor said a ‘no prosecution decision’ had been entered and the July 29 disorderly behaviour charge has been withdrawn. Named on the charge sheet as Andrew Meneice he previously said, outside of court, he changed his name by deed poll to Andrew Dunleavy. He had used the Dunleavy name during media coverage of the sheep incident.

Meanwhile, Meneice is currently facing four charges including having a baseball bat with intent to damage property belonging to a woman at Glenshesk Park, Portrush, on August 28 this year. He is also charged with attempting to damage property belonging to the woman and is accused of possessing a hockey stick as an offensive weapon at Glenshesk Park. The fourth charge accuses him of being disorderly at Glenshesk Park.

The defendant was brought into the dock from custody, where he has been on remand, last Monday. A defence lawyer said his client had previously been granted bail but it had not been perfected.

The prosecutor confirmed Meneice had previously been remanded in custody on August 29 before later getting bail but it had not yet been perfected because of a condition requiring him to live outside a five mile radius of Portrush. She said a full file has not yet been received in relation to the August 28 charges. The prosecutor said CCTV and interview summaries were still awaited in connection with the alleged August 28 incident. The case was adjourned until October.