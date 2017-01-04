Electric motors and wood shaving bales stolen in Coleraine

Police are appealing for information regarding a burglary at commercial premises in the Gateside Road area of Coleraine.

The incident took place some time between 6.00pm on Monday, January 2 and 1.30pm on Tuesday, January 3.

PSNI Constable Tom Ohlrich said: “A quantity of wood shaving bales were stolen as well as a number of electric motors.

“We are asking anyone who is offered any of these items for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact police in Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101, quoting the reference 696 of 3/1/17.

“Information can also be given anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”