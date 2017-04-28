Ex-care home worker denying maltreatment

A former employee at a now closed care home is denying charges of ill-treating four patients receiving treatment for mental illness.

Freda Boyd (51), of Drumeen Drive, Garvagh, is alleged to have committed the offences at the then Garvagh Care Home on March 22, 2014.

Boyd faces four charges that whilst being an ‘officer on the staff of, or otherwise employed’, in a nursing home, namely Garvagh Care Home, she ‘ill-treated’ two men and two women ‘receiving treatment for mental disorder as an in-patient’. She did not attend Coleraine Magistrates Court on Friday, April 21 where a prosecutor said a summons was served personally on the accused at her home address.

District Judge Peter Magill said it was an “extremely serious matter” and was something he would not be dealing with in her absence. At that stage, defence solicitor Garrett Greene entered the courtroom and said he was representing the accused.

Mr Greene said Boyd, whom he said is in employment, had instructed him to enter a not guilty plea on her behalf and the case will be contested. He said it was not guilty to all four charges and said he is seeking some explanation from prosecutors regarding a delay in the prosecution being brought to court as the allegations dated back to 2014.

Mr Greene asked for the case to be adjourned until May for him to make representations about the case. The matter had previously been called at the same court back in November when neither the accused nor a legal representative were present and it was adjourned for the summons to be served again. Garvagh Care Home is now closed. In May last year the Presbyterian Church in Ireland announced it was to purchase the property from the Four Seasons group to create a new residential care home and the new facility has yet to open.