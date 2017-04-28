Judge sends out tough message on speeding outside schools

A speeder who hurtled through at 80mph in a ‘20mph’ zone outside a primary school as children were turning up for classes has been told it was fortunate she did not hit a youngster.

Beverley Grunton, who turns 50 this Sunday, of Lisconnan Road in Derrykeighan, did not act upon electronic signs warning drivers to reduce their speed temporarily to 20mph on the normal 60mph stretch of the Benvardin Road outside Kilmoyle Primary School at Ballybogey.

She appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Friday where District Judge Peter Magill said that despite her having a long clear driving record and it being her first offence he was banning her for three months and fining her £300.

The judge said he had to send out a message to the public that anybody speeding past a school in such a fashion as pupils are being left off would lose their licence.

The judge told Grunton: “God forbid if there had been a child trying to cross that road when you were doing 80mph”.

Grunton pleaded guilty to a charge of excess speed and a prosecutor said police on mobile patrol at 8.55am on Thursday January 26 this year followed her in a red Peugeot car which was doing 80mph.

Police watched as the driver ignored a lit electronic sign showing a temporary 20mph limit which had been activated because children were coming in to school.

Officers then pulled Grunton over.

Defence solicitor Denise Gillan said the case “does sound extremely bad on the face of it” and said the road is normally 60mph with temporary speed signage.

She said that was put in because parents used to park their cars on both sides of the road outside the school but the school now has a purpose-built car park so there was no longer the same number of pupils “running across the road or getting escorted across the road”.

The solicitor added: “I appreciate I may be pushing a boulder up a hill”.

Ms Gillan said Grunton was driving to the home of an elderly lady she helps out on a voluntary basis and she was “running late”. Afterwards, she was intending to go on to her full-time job.

The solicitor said her client “genuinely takes her responsibilities seriously” and had found what she did “hard to come to terms with”.

Added Ms Gillan: “She had her mind on where she was going. She was late, she didn’t do it deliberately. It was an oversight, familiarity with the road breeds contempt”.

Judge Magill said he accepted the guilty plea and that Brunton was a “lady of good character” with a long clear driving record and said it was “a shame something like this has happened” as she was acting in a public-spirited way to help another person.

On the other hand, he he said the incident happened outside a school at 9am when children were going to classes and whether or not there was signage, drivers should be passing a school at that time as carefully as possible.

Taking her off the road, he said he had to send out a message to warn others that anybody who speeds outside schools will be banned from driving.