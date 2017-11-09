Judge tells banned man ‘familiarise yourself with the council boundary’

A man accused of car crime has been released on bail and told by a judge to make himself familiar with the boundary of the Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council area as he is banned from the district.

Dylan Glen Smith (24), formerly with an address at the Simon Community on Coleraine’s Lodge Road, is also banned from travelling in any private motor vehicle.

Smyth and a co-accused, Maurice Ayres (22), formerly of the same address, were charged with incidents relating to April 18 this year.

A previous bail hearing for Ayres heard the duo allegedly headed to Kelly’s Nightclub in Portrush in a car stolen from a 92-year-old man. That court was also told a Daihatsu Riviera was stolen from a farmer living close to Dunluce Castle.

Smith’s case was mentioned at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday November 6. He had been in Maghaberry Prison on remand on seven charges. The charges include stealing car keys from Society Court in Coleraine; going equipped for theft with a screwdriver; attempted burglary of two properties at Cashel Road and Dunderg Road in Macosquin; aggravated taking of a Peugeot 307 and damaging it against a bollard; taking a Daihatsu Riviera without the consent of the owner and driving whilst disqualified.

Smith was released on his own bail of £500 and as well as his council boundary ban and car condition, he is to reside an address approved by police.

He is to be electronically tagged; have a 7pm-7am curfew; not to speak to the co-accused and is not to enter licensed premises or consume alcohol.

District Judge Liam McNally told Smith: “You need to familiarise yourself with the council boundary.”

It rings an area of the north coast stretching from Lough Foyle to the Sperrin Mountains, then turning east towards Kilrea and ending up at the coast at Glenariffe.

Meanwhile, Ayres has pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of white wine worth £9 from Tesco. He committed the offence on September 9, 2016. That case was adjourned until December for a pre-sentence report to be compiled.