Males attempted to put firework through letterbox in Bushmills

Police are appealing for witnesses following the report of anti-social behaviour at residential premises in Bushmills.

At approximately 10.00pm on Monday, two males attempted to put a firework through the letterbox of a property in the Ritchies Wood area.

PSNI Constable Gillan said: “The males did not succeed as they were disturbed by the male occupant of the house and made off in the direction of the Coast Road. One of the males was described as wearing a dark top with a light hood and a diamond on the back.”

Police are appealing to anyone who may have information or witnessed suspicious activity in the area to contact Coleraine Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1050 on 02/01/17.

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.