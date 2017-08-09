Man ‘crossed the line’ with decision to headbutt police officer

A man who headbutted a police officer after being part of a brawl in Portrush during this year’s North West 200 races has been given a three months jail term, suspended for two years.

Joseph Thomas Fleming Glassford (26), of Acton Street, Belfast, previously admitted charges of assaulting police and being disorderly during the incident around 6.45pm on Saturday May 13 this year.

A prosecutor said around eight to 10 males were fighting in the area of Eglinton Street and Sandhill Drive and when police arrived they were all agitated and continued to shout abuse at each other.

Glassford ran into the middle of the road holding a mobile phone whilst acting aggressively and when arrested he threw his head back and struck a constable on the eyebrow.

A defence lawyer said the incident happened on the day of the North West 200 and Glassford and friends had travelled by train from Belfast and were heading back to the station in the evening.

She said the defendant, who had drink taken, became separated and as he called out for his friends a group of males across the street became abusive.

She said her client should not have mixed medication with alcohol and wished to apologise for the “out of character” and embarrassing incident.

Imposing the suspended jail term, District Judge Liam McNally told the defendant he “crossed the line” in terms of custody when he decided to “headbutt” a police officer.

Two other Belfast men were recently given suspended jail terms for their roles in the same incident.