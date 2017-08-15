Man in court on indecent behaviour charge

A man has appeared in the dock at Coleraine Magistrate’s Court accused of indecent behaviour at a public place, namely Golf Links Caravan Park in Portrush.

Stephen James Meneilly (60), of Copperwood Way, Carrickfergus, is alleged to have committed the offence on July 20 this year.

At Coleraine Magistrate’s Court, on Monday August 14, he was released on his own bail of £300 to return to the court in September.