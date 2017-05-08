Men attacked with crow bar and sledge hammer during Co Antrim burglary

Detectives are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary in Ballymoney yesterday (Sunday).
At around 11:25pm police received a report that the windows and front door of a house in Carnany Drive had been smashed by four masked men.
Detective Inspector Bob Blemmings said: “The gang assaulted two men, both aged in their 30s, using a crow bar and a sledge hammer.
“One of the victims was attacked in an alleyway beside the house and then dragged to a grassed area and further assaulted, he has sustained suspected fractures to his arms, legs and ankles along with a number of puncture wounds. The other man sustained a laceration to the top of his head.
“We would like to hear from anyone with any information that could assist our investigation. Detectives can be contacted by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1501 of 07/05/17. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information anonymously, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
