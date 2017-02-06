More seafront patrols for Ballycastle

Police will be increasing patrols along the sea front area of Ballycastle in response to reports of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage in recent weeks.

Neighbourhood Inspector Davy Burns said: “It is disappointing to see, what appears to be, mainly younger people getting involved in anti-social behaviour and causing damage to local property. Not only is this costly to both council and local businesses, it also impacts on the reputation of the town. Be proud of where you live and look after your town.

“Those who are involved in this behaviour also have to be educated about the consequences of their actions, the effect it can have on other people and how this and other criminal behaviour can affect their opportunities later on in life.

“Parents have a part to play and are asked to ensure their children are not involved in anti-social behaviour.”