One of highest drink-driving readings before Ballymena Court this year

A man with one of the highest drink-driving readings to come before Ballymena Magistrate’s Court this year almost fell over when spoken to at the scene, it has emerged.

Samuel Ashley Gerrow (56), of Frosses Road, Ballymoney, was nearly four times the limit when detected at 9.30pm on Friday June 30 this year at Ballymena’s Broughshane Road.

A prosecutor said police saw a vehicle driving slowly and swerving across the road and when stopped the defendant staggered out.

When cautioned for the offence he “almost fell over,” the court was told.

The prosecuting lawyer said the defendant had an alcohol/breath reading of 128, with the legal limit being 35.

Gerrow pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol in his breath and told the court he was remorseful and that he had made a “very foolish decision” to get behind the wheel but had a previously clear driving licence.

District Judge Liam McNally said it was a very high reading which met the criteria of a custodial sentence.

He imposed a three months jail term, suspended for two years and banned the defendant from driving for 18 months saying he was taking into account the guilty plea and long clear record.

He said the defendant will have to re-sit his driving test before he gets back on the road.