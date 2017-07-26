Police investigate burglary at school

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a local high school.

Detailing the incident in a post on the PSNI Ballymoney Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “Following a report of a burglary at St Joseph’s High School, Coleraine, we would appeal to anyone who has any information in relation to this.

“It occurred sometime between 5:30pm on July 25 and 8:30am on July 26.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 313 26/07/17.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.