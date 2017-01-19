Police investigating sudden death of man in Ballycastle

The PSNI is investigating the sudden death of a man in his 20s at a house in Ballycastle.
Police officers and forensics were called to a property at Carnduff Park this morning (Thursday).
Detective Sergeant Kelly Gallagher said: ”Police are investigating the sudden death of a man, aged in his 20s, at a house in the Carnduff Park area of Ballycastle during the early hours of this morning, Thursday January 19.
A post mortem examination will take place to determine the cause of death.
A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of drugs offences and remains in police custody at this time.”
