Police issue appeal ahead of derby clash

A joint statement on behalf of the PSNI and Coleraine FC has been issued ahead of the Bannsiders’ tie with Ballymena United on Saturday.

The final league game of the season kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, April 29.

Addressing Ballymena fans in a post on the PSNI Ballymena Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “We want all fans attending the last match of the Irish League season to enjoy themselves on Saturday. To ensure this, we would ask you to pay heed to the following:

“All coaches and buses will be directed into the Showgrounds via Hillman’s Way and fans will de-bus inside the Showgrounds complex and make their way to the turnstiles.

“Buses will not be allowed to stop to let fans off until they are inside the Showgrounds.”

The spokesperson added: “Fans travelling by car are advised to park in The Crescent and Hillman’s Way and other nearby streets.

“You should enter the ground by the ‘away’ gate on the Ballycastle Road. At some point after the game starts, the stewards will close this gate and it will remain closed for the duration of the game.

“It will remain closed for 10 to 15 minutes after the game ends. If fans wish to exit prior to the game end, they can do so via the back gate onto Hillman’s Way (where the buses entered).

“If there are any disabled fans using the Ballycastle Road gate, we would advise them to remain in their seats for 10 to 15 minutes at the end of the match so as they can exit safely. We would ask that all fans follow directions of stewards and police and these arrangements are for your safety.”