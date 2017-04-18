Police probe Ballycastle ‘glassing’ attack

Police in Coleraine are appealing for witnesses following the assault of a 50 year old man in a bar in the North Street area of Ballycastle in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday 18 April.
Sergeant Phil Graham said: “The man was attacked with a glass which cut an artery on his head. As a result, he lost a considerable amount of blood. He was taken to hospital where he was treated for injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening at this time.
“We would appeal to anyone who saw anything that could help us with our investigation to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 223 of 18/4/17.
“Alternatively, if you would prefer to provide information without giving your details, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
