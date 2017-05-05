Police seize uninsured car

Police have seized an uninsured car in the Coleraine area today (Friday).

Detailing the seizure in a post on the PSNI North Coast Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “Officers from Coleraine NPT helped one lucky motorist achieve his 10,000 steps after relieving him of his uninsured car.

“It was further pointed out to him that given his precarious driving licence situation (not having one) that he did not need a licence to walk, something he will be doing for the next 12 months!!

“It’s fair to say his Fitbit will be working overtime for the foreseeable future.”