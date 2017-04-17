Portrush fire ‘suspicious’ - police

Detectives are treating a fire at a derelict property in Portrush last night as suspicious.

The blaze was reported to police at around 9.10pm. The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who attended and extinguished the flames, now believe the fire may have been caused deliberately.

Detective Sergeant Wallace from Reactive and Organised Crime said: “The building will be entered and examined by PSNI Crime Scene Investigators once building control officials have determined it is safe to do so.

“I would appeal to anyone with information about this crime to please contact police by calling 101 quoting reference number 1029 16/04/17.”