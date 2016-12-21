Punched partner in face

A Coleraine man has been jailed for three months for grabbing his former partner by the throat and punching her in the face.

David James Desy Skinner (19), of James Street, assaulted the woman on November 15 last year.

The incident happened in Mosside when a drunk Skinner pushed the woman against a wall and punched her several times on the face leaving her with swelling to the left eye.

Defence barrister Francis Rafferty said his client was in custody on other matters and has a release date in the middle of January.

As well as the custodial term, District Judge Liam McNally ordered the defendant to pay £250 compensation to the victim, saying it was an “violent, unjustified, assault on this young lady”.