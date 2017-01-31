Shooting incident at Rasharkin

Detectives are appealing for information following a shooting incident at a house in the Moneyleck Park area of Rasharkin on Monday evening (January 30).

It was reported that two shots were fired through windows of the house at around 10.20pm. A male occupant of the house was later treated in hospital for minor injuries and has since been discharged from hospital.

Inspector Colin Shaw is appealing for anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area of Moneyleck Park in Rasharkin on Monday evening to contact detectives at Coleraine on 101 quoting reference number 1175 30/01/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.