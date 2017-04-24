Stop criminal feuding in Larne ‘before lives are lost’: MLA

Criminal feuding in Larne must come to an end “before lives are lost” Roy Beggs has said.

The Ulster Unionist MLA made his plea after an arson attack at a house in the Killyglen Road area of the town on Sunday.

Mr Beggs said the latest incident had all the hallmarks of the tit-for-tat incidents that have been taking place in recent weeks.

“Another car has been set on fire and, with the risk of an exploding petrol tank, homes have been endangered along with the lives of local residents,” he said.

“I have a meeting arranged with the PSNI and will be urging that extra resources are used to target the well known criminal protagonists and help bring this feuding to an end before lives are lost,” Mr Beggs added.

Three men have been arrested by police investigating the Killyglen incident. Two of the men, aged 23 and 32, were initially detained followed by a 34-year-old man on Sunday night.

The 34-year-old was originally arrested for disorderly behaviour and assault on police, but subsequently arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.