Suspended jail term for Ballintoy man who drove whilst banned

A 19-year-old Ballintoy man who was driving a Lexus IS200 car whilst disqualified has been given a suspended jail term but a judge said the case was “very close to the edge”.

Callum McNeill, of Main Street, was detected driving whilst banned and without insurance on February 17 this year.

A prosecutor told Coleraine Magisrtates Court on Friday April 21 police saw the Lexus and followed as it travelled at speed.

Police located it in a yard and ascertained McNeill had been driving whilst disqualified.

District Judge Peter Magill said McNeill had been at court last year and then was given a suspended sentence on February 24 this year for driving whilst banned.

Defence solicitor Derwin Harvey said his client had studied mechanics at college and that was his “field of expertise and his hobby”.

He said McNeill had not been fully aware of the ramifications of his actions by getting behind the wheel whilst disqualified.

Mr Harvey said on February 24 District Judge Liam McNally said if McNeill drove again he was going straight to prison but the solicitor said his client has now got rid of all vehicles and is no longer a mechanic but working as a panel beater with an engineering firm.

Judge Magill said along with the guilty plea he was prepared to accept McNeill was a very young man who perhaps did not realise how “dim a view” courts take to driving while disqualified.

He said he felt “somewhat constrained” as the current offence occurred before the last court appearance.

He imposed a four months jail term, suspended for two years; a one year driving ban and a £100 fine.