Suspended jail term for man who threatened to punch hospital worker

A man informed he would have to wait an hour before he could see a doctor at Coleraine’s Causeway Hospital then told a staff member: “If you don’t do as I say you will have a problem and I will punch your face in”.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance on September 24 involving Mark Burns (18), of Union Street, Ballymoney, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard.

Two days later police spotted Burns acting suspiciously at a Ballymoney alleyway and although he ran off he returned later and was found to have dropped £50 worth of cannabis.

Burns appeared at court via video link from Hydebank Prison where he has been on remand.

He admitted charges of assault and being disorderly at the hospital and possessing drugs on the other occasion.

Defence solicitor John Murphy said his client wished to apologise for his behaviour at the hospital and had been there whilst “under the influence of substances”.

Mr Murphy said the assault was “technical” as Burns’ behaviour had put the victim in fear.

The solicitor said his client had “gone off the rails for a period of about five days”.

Burns was given a four months custodial term, suspended for 18 months and put on Probation for 18 months with conditions regarding drugs and alcohol.