Teenager’s ‘not guilty’ plea to alleged attempt to buy gun and ammunition

A pupil who allegedly left school during a break to attempt to buy a Russian sub-machine gun and ammunition in Coleraine has pleaded not guilty to the charges he faces.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, was 14 at the time of the alleged offences earlier this year.

At Coleraine Youth Court, where he was accompanied by his mother and father, he has now formally entered not guilty pleas and elected to have his case sent to the Crown Court.

He is charged with attempting to possess a PPSh43 sub-machine gun and 100 rounds of ammunition with intent to endanger life between March 23 and April 7. He is also accused of attempting to possess the machine gun and ammunition with intent to endanger life or to cause serious damage to property or to enable another person to do so. And he is charged with possessing a document containing instructions for the making of an explosive substance, contrary to the Terrorism Act. That charge is that on April 6, 2017, the boy allegedly ‘possessed a document or record containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, namely a document entitled “Etn.txt” which contained instructions for the making of an explosive substance Erythritol Tetranitrate, contrary to Section 58(1)(b) of the Terrorism Act 2000’.

In April, when the boy first appeared in court, a police officer claimed the authorities were monitoring an attempt to acquire a “live” firearm through the “dark web” and after obtaining covert evidence an “operative” was in place in the Coleraine area when the teen allegedly attended and was arrested.

Original bail conditions had included a ban on accessing the internet but at a more recent court a defence lawyer asked for bail to be varied to allow the child to go online to help with his GCSE studies. The case has been adjourned until a later date and a Preliminary Enquiry - the legal step to send a case to the Crown Court - will now have to take place.