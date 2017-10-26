Three arrested after substantial drugs haul in north west

Police have seized a substantial quantity of suspected class A and B controlled drugs following searches of addresses in Portstewart, Coleraine and Limavady yesterday.

Sergeant Michael Gallagher said: “The drugs recovered include a white powder, a white crystalline substance, a number of yellow tablets and suspected herbal cannabis.

“As a result of the search, two men, aged 18 and 22 and a 19 year old woman have been arrested on suspicion of a number of drugs offences.

“The three are currently in custody, helping police with their enquiries.”