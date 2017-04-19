Crown Defenders marking 30th anniversary with Cloughmills band parade

Over 2,000 people are expected in Cloughmills on Saturday evening for the Crown Defenders’ annual procession through the village.

Previously held during the summer, the parade has been brought forward to this new date as the band marks its 30th anniversary.

Around 1,250 participants from 55 bands are expected to walk the route with a further 1,000 spectating.

Ahoghill Loyal Sons of William has the honour of leading the parade which will start promptly at 8.15pm from Drumadoon Road.

A spokesperson for the host band explained: “This year the Crown Defenders have a new date set for their annual procession through the Co. Antrim village.

“Saturday 22nd April 2017 will see many of Northern Ireland’s finest marching bands come to Cloughmills for what is normally one of the largest parades in the local area.

“We’ve run it on the first Wednesday in August since the band was formed. This year being the band’s 30th anniversary we have seen the opportunity to move it to a weekend night so as many people as possible can come and enjoy the parade.

“In previous years with it being a Wednesday night we found this can restrict people watching and participating, due to work commitments etc.

“We’ve had quite good feedback so far through the band’s Facebook page about bands from different parts of Northern Ireland coming who would maybe never had the chance to do so before.”

The parade will set off from Drumadoon Road onto Main Street, Ballycregagh Road and Drumbare Road junction with the return leg via Ballycregagh Road, Main Street, finishing at the Orange Hall on Main Street.

“Afterwards a disco will be held in the upstairs lounge of Patton’s Bar,” added the spokesperson.

“Could we take this opportunity to thank everyone for their continued support.”