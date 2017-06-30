CRS make it matter at Kilcranny House

At the beginning of June M&S launched their ‘Make it matter in the community’ campaign and as part of this colleagues from their Coleraine and Ballymena stores joined volunteers from CRS to tidy up the gardens at Kilcranny House.

The transformation began on a Monday morning and finished on Tuesday evening with a ‘wow’ factor, with the help of funding from M&S we were able to buy new equipment, paint, plants and other items needed to make the garden beautiful.

Laura McKee (M&S charity represenative ) and Sean McCarry (Regional Commander CRS)

In total 50,000 M&S colleagues supported over 500 community projects accross the UK and everyone at the Community Rescue Service were delighted to be part of this. The gardners cut grass, trimmed hedges, planted flowers, painted fences and tables and helped clean and tidy around the house and allotments.

Kilcranny House is the Regional Training Headquarters for The Community Rescue Service and is set in the most amazing grounds and offers accomodation for 28 people, conference and meeting facilities and allotments all ready to rent.

The CRS are a local charity in the community who work with the PSNI to search and find missing and vulnerable people on all the inlands of Northern Ireland. The CRS would like to thank Laura McKee and M&S Coleraine for their support over the past year and all their hard work through this campaign, also thank you to Andrew at CP Hire for sponsoring the garden machinery.

You can support the work of The Community Rescue Service by visiting the Charity shop on Bridge Street in Coleraine. A delivery service is offered and your preloved unwanted items of furniture and bric-a-brac etc can also be collected. For more information contact Hazel 07731438391