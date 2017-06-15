Dallat congratulates ‘Meeke and the Major’ organisers

SDLP MLA John Dallat has sent his congratulations to the Collaborative Steering Group which organised ‘Meeke and the Major’ in Benvardin Hall recently.

He said: “This dramatisation of a battlefield scene during the First World War tells the story of how a Private John Meeke from Dervock in the 36th Ulster Division came to the aid of Major William Redmond MP who was leading the 36th Irish Division at the Battle of Messines.

“I do hope that many more people have the opportunity to see this production which is authentic and illustrates the horror of war and how two people with opposing views on Home Rule in Ireland find themselves in a dreadful situation with one helping the other to safety.

“The group organising this and all those associated with developing the production for stage are to be congratulated. There is an important message than in times of crisis or need we should help each other.”