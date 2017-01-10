Dance groups compete for a place in Ed Sheeeran’s video

Innova and Loughgiel Irish Dancers are both highly competitive dance groups, winning titles and apolomb wherever they go. However, these extremely talented young ladies are now in direct competition as they make their bid for a place in pop star Ed Sheeran’s new video.

Fans of Sheeran are in for a treat as the singer, who has just returned from a hiatus, is set to film a music video in Ireland.

The Thinking Out Loud star, who has made no secret of his love of Ireland, plans to cast for people to appear in the video. There is one special requirement however: you must be able to ceili dance.

Speaking about the video Sheeran said: “I’ve actually got a song on the new album which I think is really gonna explode in Ireland. “I should be over in Ireland soon so I’ll probably put something out then. I’m definitely shooting a video for one of the songs in Ireland and I will be doing a casting because I need proper ceili dancers.”

The local lasses wasted no time with Emma McMullan from Loughgiel School of Irish Dance tweeting: ‘@edsheeran when your legs don’t work like they used to before @loughgieldance is your A team...jusy thinking out loud.’

The official Loughgiel Dance account for the group who have held both Ulster and World titles added a video of them in action saying: ‘Heard you were looking for Irish Dancers @edsheeran you might like some of our work’ #worldfolkdancechampions #ulsteririshdancechampions

Loughgiel Irish Dancers who have Ulster and World titles to their credit, have been tweeting Ed Sheeran in the hope they will be selected to appear in his new video

Meanwhile on the north coast, Chloe Stewart from Innova, who are in demand and perform all over the world, added a you tube video of the Britain’s Got Talent dancers tweeting: ‘@edsheeran @InnovaDC looking for Irish dancers? Check Innova out!!

Confirming the shooting of the video in Ireland the flame haired singer added: “I’m definitely shooting a video for the sing in Ireland.”

The song, which features a trad band from Belfast, includes a fiddle, pipe and a bodhran and the popular musician has predicted it will become something of an anthem for his fans.

“We really jam and it’s going to be good. I do think I’ll never be able to play a song in Ireland again because this one will just be the song,” he said.