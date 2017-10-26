Search

Dental chairs given new lease of life in Malawi

The handover of the dental equipment to Mrs Chayachaya, Deputy Director, Zomba Central Hospital. With Terry and Joyce are Mr MD Dzingomvera and Dr Osman from the Dentistry Unit, Dr Nellie Mbano, the ZAP Coordinator and Mrs Jean Machinjili, the ZAP health representative.
A Coleraine-based charity has made a presentation of medical equipment to a hospital in Malawi.

Terry and Joyce McMullan from the Zomba Action Project (ZAP) handed over items, including three redundant dental chairs, to Zomba Central Hospital’s Dentistry Unit, where it is greatly appreciated.

The redundant equipment was donated by the Northern Health & Social Services Trust. It was serviced, dismantled and packed by Eamonn Devlin of Henry Schein (Dental).

The transport of the equipment by container to Malawi was funded by ZAP.

Terry and Joyce were in Zomba in to visit ZAP projects - in common with all the charity’s volunteers, they funded their own travel there.