Dental chairs given new lease of life in Malawi

A Coleraine-based charity has made a presentation of medical equipment to a hospital in Malawi.

Terry and Joyce McMullan from the Zomba Action Project (ZAP) handed over items, including three redundant dental chairs, to Zomba Central Hospital’s Dentistry Unit, where it is greatly appreciated.

The redundant equipment was donated by the Northern Health & Social Services Trust. It was serviced, dismantled and packed by Eamonn Devlin of Henry Schein (Dental).

The transport of the equipment by container to Malawi was funded by ZAP.

Terry and Joyce were in Zomba in to visit ZAP projects - in common with all the charity’s volunteers, they funded their own travel there.