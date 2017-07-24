Dervock family’s outstanding fund-raising effort for charity

A Dervock family’s latest charity donation has boosted the coffers of a leading Ulster charity by almost £17,000.

Robert and Margaret Stewart along with their daughters, Stacey and Abbie, as well as other family members and friends have fund-raised for Friends of the Cancer Centre in Belfast ever since Robert was diagnosed with a serious illness several years ago.

Smiles for our photographer at the Stewat family cheque presentation.

The care and attention Robert received from medical staff during this difficult time prompted him to give something back and for the past four years he has dedicated himself to raising money for the FOCC.

A cheque for £4105 was presented to Claire Hogarth, the Centre’s fund-raising manager for Northern Ireland by the Stewart family at the Royal British legion clubrooms in Ballymoney with many supporters in attendance.

The significance of the total amount donated to the Centre was reflected in the comments of Claire who described the Stewarts “a lovely family” and with whom she had formed a close bond.

“I cannot thank them enough for what they have done for us. They work so hard and it’s really gratifying to see a small community come together to raise this amount. The money is vital to our work,” Claire said.

Robert Stewart with fellow fund-raisers at the Royal British Legion where he presented a cheque fo Friends of the Cancer centre.

Robert said it was down to the commitment and effort put in by a large number of people that enabled them to present such a large cheque.

“I have an amazing number of good friends and everyone chipped in and gave of their best. I cannot say enough thanks to all the individuals and organisations who willingly supported us. I also hold dear the caring concern of the medical staff including Dr Mitchell for all their hard work in my treatment,” Robert said.

In the four years of fund-raising the total amount raised by the Stewart family is £16,900. All that has meant considerable effort but the Stewarts feel that it’s all been worth it.

Robert said he would consider doing it all again for next year but it would depend on his state of health. If he does, he can be certain of the same support.

Supporters of the Stewart family at the Royal British Legion clubrooms.

Some of the guests who attended pictured at the Royal British Legion in Ballymoney where a cheque for �4105 was presented to Friends of the Cancer Centre in Belfast.