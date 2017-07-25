Do you dare to take on the Clifftop Experience at the Giant’s Causeway?

The National Trust and local tour company, ‘Away A Wee Walk,’ are delighted to be relaunching the spectacular hike which offers visitors the opportunity to venture along the stunning journey across the Causeway Coast’s clifftop path.

The Giant’s Causeway Clifftop Experience is a fantastic 5-mile hike from the ruin of Dunseverick Castle to Northern Ireland’s first World Heritage Site, the Giant’s Causeway. On this spectacular journey walkers will enjoy the breath-taking view of Ireland’s famous coastline which provides some of the best cliff top views in all of Europe.

Alastair Walker, Giant’s Causeway Site Manager, explained: ‘We want to encourage people to make the most out of what this outstanding coastline has to offer. The Clifftop Experience is an incredible hike with an amazing view, and visitors will have the opportunity to find out all there is to know about this beautiful place and learn more about the conservation work of the National Trust across the Causeway Coast and Glens.'

Eimear Flanagan, Away a Wee Walk said: ‘Away A Wee Walk is thrilled to be working with the National Trust once again on this venture after last year’s success. The cliff top path is simply spectacular and the 944,000 annual visitors to the site can now experience even more of this amazing coast.’

The National Trust, the UKs largest conservation charity, maintains this section of the famous Ulster Way walking route. The remarkable cliff landscape and coastal farmland is home for creatures big and small: cattle and sheep inhabit the surrounding fields, chomping down the long grass, while insects thrive below.

Walking tour information

The Clifftop Experience walk departs daily from the Giant’s Causeway Visitor Centre at 10.30am for the Rambler bus to Dunseverick Castle. The walk returns along the cliff tops to the Giant's Causeway and is expected to take around 31/2 hours to complete. Maximum group size is 18. Children must be age 12 years plus.

What to bring

Sturdy walking shoes are essential and a waterproof coat is advisable. A good level of health and fitness is required to complete this hike. Walkers are also advised to carry some water and sunblock.

To book

Pre-booking is essential on: www.giantscausewaytickets.com

You are advised to book by 4pm the day BEFORE you intend to do the walk.

Cost: £30 per person; includes entry to the full Visitor Experience at the Giant’s Causeway, Rambler bus service and shuttle bus.