‘Don’t make it easy for the opportunist thief’ over Easter

Police are advising Easter holidaymakers in the Causeway Coast and Glens to ensure their property is secure.

Ballymoney PSNI stated: “Do you have a caravan on the North Coast in the beautiful Causeway Coast and Glens or are you planning to bring your tourer here for the Easter hols? Look after your holiday property.

“If you are a day tripper, great, we want to see you! But lock your car and hide your valuables. Don’t make it easy for the opportunist thief.”