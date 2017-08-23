Don’t miss final Teddy Bear’s Picnic at Flowerfield

Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart invites everyone to its final summer Teddy Bears’ Picnic and Open House this Saturday, August 26.

Taking place from 12pm-3pm, the afternoon activities include free arts and crafts, family fun and entertainment.

In the beautiful surroundings of Flowerfield Arts Centre and Park, families can enjoy a performance from the Dominic Graham School of Irish Dance and the talented string quartet Scala Strings who will impress with their classical and contemporary sounds.

The afternoon will also offer a range of free creative activities for children including a ‘Hey Clay’ pottery demonstration, a fidget spinner masterclass on the FabLab 3D printers and a glass-blowing workshop with Catherine Keenan. Children can also avail of face-painting, balloon-modelling and an outdoor doodle and drawing workshop with Linda Mulholland.

Big Telly Theatre Company return with their hugely popular Bear Hospital where little bears can be treated by the BEARiatrics team and whisked off in the amBEARlance for some tender loving care.

Staff at Flowerfield Arts Centre will be on hand to provide information on how the facility has developed since the original period house. Having graced Portstewart for so many years, it is now a remarkable modern facility boasting craft studios, a FabLab performance space, galleries and a family zone.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird, OBE, said: “Flowerfield is a wonderful facility in Portstewart for families to enjoy. Following the success of the Open Day in July, I have no doubt that Saturday will be a day filled with fun for everyone.”

Desima Connolly, Cultural Facilities Development Manager, said: “We thought hosting a Teddy Bears’ Picnic at Flowerfield as part of our Open House events would be the perfect way to honour songwriter Jimmy Kennedy and his local associations, particularly as he wrote the lyrics to the internationally known Teddy Bears’ Picnic. This is a fantastic way for everyone to see what Flowerfield has to offer, meet the team and enjoy a creative and fun day out.”

If you would like further information on the Open House event, please ring 028 8083 1400 or make a visit to the centre.