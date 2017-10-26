Drink driver’s car rolled several times after crashing

Police received a report that a car had rolled several times after crashing and when they tracked down the owner of the vehicle he had cuts and scrapes and admitted he had been driving.

Officers noted his eyes were glazed and his speech slurred and he had a blood/alcohol reading of 138, with the legal limit being 80.

Stephen McCook (19), of Beechwood Drive, Balnamore, appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, October 23 in connection with the incident which happened at Loughan Road on August 27.

A prosecutor said police received a report at 1.35am of a single vehicle collision where damage had been caused to a fence and a car was still at the scene.

Defence solicitor Moira Laverty said the defendant had been out earlier and got a lift home and after being in the house for around an hour and a half thought he was okay to drive but on the way to a friend’s house the car “caught on grass” and he lost control.

She said her client had made contact with the landowner about repairing the fence.

At Coleraine Magistrates Court, McCook was given a one-year driving ban and was fined a total of £400 on charges of driving with excess alcohol and failing to report an accident.