Driver recorded passing Bushmills school at 65mph

North Coast PSNI have issued a warning about the dangers of speeding the vicinity of schools.
It follows speed checks by Ballycastle Neighbourhood Policing Team officers at Ballytober Primary School, Bushmills, last Thursday afternoon.
Police stated: “In a short period of time a few speed detections soon accumulated with 65mph being the top speed recorded. To drive at speeds like this past a school when young children are leaving is both dangerous and irresponsible.”
Following patrol of schools in the Ballymoney area during drop of times the previous day, officers conducted a traffic operation in rural areas with three fixed penalties issued for drivers failing to wear a seatbelt and one for a red light breach.
Almost Done!
Registering with Coleraine Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.