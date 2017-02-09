Drove crashed BMW for scene whilst still unfit

A machinery sales business owner was drink driving when he crashed a BMW near his home and then returned a short time later and drove it from the scene whilst still unfit.

Coleraine Magistrates Court heard Alastair Howard Kelly (48) of Knockaduff Road, Aghadowey, crashed the car at Coolyvenny Road at 1.50am on Saturday July 30 last year and when police arrived at the scene at 2.15am there was no vehicle present but the telegraph pole was lying on the ground with broken cables.

Police were told the vehicle was moved and when officers went to Kelly’s’ address at 2.30am they found him standing outside unsteady on his feet.

He told police: “It’s me you’re after, I was driving the car”. He had an alcohol/breath reading of 59 - the legal limit is 35.

When later interviewed he said he had been in a Portrush bar and had a couple of glasses of wine and then had more wine at home.

The defendant told police after crashing he walked home and then returned to get the car out of a ditch and he had got behind the wheel again to get the vehicle off the road.

Defence solicitor Ciaran Shiels said there was a concern about wires at the crash scene and a tractor was used in the recovery operation involving others.

The lawyer said Kelly had felt ok to drive on the night in question but clearly that had been an error of judgment.

Kelly had a previous drink related conviction in 2004.

District Judge Liam McNally told him it was “a particularly bad offence”.

Kelly was given four months in jail, suspended for two years; banned from driving for two years and fined £300.