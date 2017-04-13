Drug habit-funding shoplifter told by judge to ‘pay each and every penny’

A man who “brazenly” mounted a shoplifting blitz at a Coleraine supermarket took goods worth almost £1,000 - including Pokemon card decks - to “fund his drug habit”.

Lewis McBurney (19), whose address is the Simon Community on the town’s Lodge Road, committed five raids between October 23 and October 31 last year.

Items stolen included XBox One controllers, a DVD player, headphones and Amazon Kindles ... and Pokemon... with a total value of £991.25.

He appeared in the dock at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, April 10.

During a police interview McBurney claimed he was asked by a friend, “full name unknown” according to a prosecutor, to get the items and claimed he received nothing in return.

In court he admitted five charges of theft and defence solicitor John Murphy said his client, who is on benefits, had stolen to “fund his drug habit”.

District Judge Liam McNally said McBurney had brazenly stolen goods in a pre-meditated fashion and although some of the goods were recovered and fit for re-sale, over £580 was still owed for items not found.

He adjourned sentencing for six months until October saying he wanted McBurney to “pay each and every penny” and warned him if that does not happen he faces going to jail.