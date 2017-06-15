Drugs charge withdrawn

A Coleraine man accused of supplying drugs has had the charges withdrawn.

He is Scott Mills, (28) of Grasmere Court, and a prosecutor told Coleraine Magistrates Court the matter is to instead proceed by ‘way of report’.

Mills was accused of having the Class C drug Xanax; possession of the drug with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of Xanax.

Mills’ solicitor John Murphy said his client is currently a sentenced prisoner not due for release until September.