Drugs seminars in UU and Ballysally

On Wednesday, November 22, a team of drugs outreach-workers will be holding two drugs awareness seminars in the Coleraine area.

The first meeting will take place on the campus of Coleraine University at 1pm in room E019. There is another meeting in Ballysally Community Centre at 8pm.

The faith based outreach team, Answer to Addiction, will be led by Chris Killen. Chris is a missionary to the addicted and has been involved in warning young people about the dangers of drugs.

At the seminar you will hear a message of hope from former addicts Chris, Nicky and Ryan, be informed about the latest drugs and given help as to how and where to get support/counselling. Parents or anyone struggling with addiction can contact Chris on 07711 171178 or Rev Roger Higginson on 07840033937.