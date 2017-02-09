Drunk man stripped off to his underwear in ambulance

Police were called by paramedics after a drunk who was found lying at the side of a road became aggressive and stripped off to his underwear in the back of an ambulance.

However, when officers arrived at Blackrock Road, Kilrea, around 11.40am on January 14 they found 29-year-old Thomas David Marshall Sheppard asleep on a stretcher.

Ambulance staff said Sheppard did not require treatment and they wanted him removed from the ambulance.

At Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, February 6 a prosecutor said ambulance staff received a report of a male lying on the side of the Blackrock Road smelling of drink and that medical assistance was required.

At the scene, paramedics then asked for police back-up because Sheppard “became aggressive” and stripped to his underwear before falling asleep on a stretcher where he had been sick over himself.

The paramedic said no official complaints were made by the ambulance personnel to police but they said Sheppard did not require treatment and asked for his removal.

Defence solicitor Garrett Greene said the incident happened 150 yards from a property were Sheppard was going to.

He said his client had been out on one of the milder nights in January when he stopped because he felt unwell due to alcohol and then fell asleep.

The solicitor said his client wished to apologise and was embarrassed in relation to the circumstances of the incident.

Sheppard, of Islandmore Crescent near Coleraine, pleaded guilty to a charge of being ‘simple drunk’ and was fined £100.