Dundarave Estate Gamekeeper Ian honoured for 30 years guardianship

Thirty years’ guardianship by gamekeeper Ian Chapman of the stunning Dundarave Estate at Bushmills have been honoured with a major accolade from The Great Game Fairs of Ireland.

Ian’s career at Dundarave started 1987 when he was appointed by Sir Patrick NcNaughten to act as gamekeeper for the 1,300 acres estate.

Ian had planned to spend just a few seasons in Northern Ireland, before returning to his original home in England, but he fell in love both with a local girl and the County Antrim locality.

Thirty years on, he still manages the estate, now working for Randox Laboratories which purchased Dundarave in December 2014.

Announcing the Great Game Fairs of Ireland Award for Commitment to Country Sports Albert Titterington, Director of The Great Game Fairs of Ireland, paid tribute to Ian's work over three decades saying: "Ian is a man who has made gamekeeping an art. His skills are legendary, and, in his role as Dundarave's gamekeeper he has become a hugely respected custodian of the countryside and a respected figure in Irish country sports.