Easter entertainment in Causeway Coast & Glens

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has arranged an egg-citing line up of street entertainment for all the family this Easter.

The fun will begin on Saturday, April 15 and run until Monday, April 17 with activities taking place all around the area.

The exciting circus shows will incorporate skills such as fire juggling, stilt walking and enchanting fire breathing.

Welcoming the line-up of exciting events, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Maura Hickey said: “Easter is a fantastic time to bring families together to hopefully enjoy the weather and the packed programme that the council has put together. With street events in Ballycastle, Ballymoney, Limavady, Portstewart and Portrush, everyone can be involved. We hope that as many people as possible take part and enjoy what is on offer.”

Dr Nick will entertain the crowds at The Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady on Saturday 15. Audience participation is key so this is a great

opportunity for the family to get together and witness the street entertainment unfold.

Portrush, Portstewart and Ballycastle will be treated with a traditional circus show from Babcock and Bobbins.

Having performed their show all over Ireland, their display of skills will be one not to be missed!

The performances will take place at 1.30pm at The Amphitheatre in Portrush and ontinue at 4pm in The Crescent, Portstewart. You can view the show at Ballycastle seafront on Easter Sunday at 2pm and 4pm.

The entertainment will conclude in style as the talented juggler, Grant Goldie aims to charm the crowds on Easter Monday. With his unique humour and bag of tricks this will be a brilliant way to end the Easter holidays.

You can view his juggling tricks at 1.30pm at The Amphitheatre in Portrush and at 4pm in The Crescent in Portstewart.

Admission to all the street entertainment activities is free and more information can be found on www.visitcauseway.co.uk