Easter events at Garvagh Library

Garvagh Library invites you to come along and enjoy Easter events being held during the month of April.

Easter Storytime and craft for children aged 4-8 takes place on Tuesday, April 11, from 3:30pm - 4:30pm. Booking is advisable.

An Introduction to the iPad workshop is being held on Thursday, April 13 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm. This is a group event with limited spaces. Booking is essential.

Enjoy tea and newspapers every Thursday 2:30pm - 3:30pm – just call in, no booking required.

Admission to these events is free and everyone is welcome.

Contact Garvagh Library (Bridge Street), on telephone number: 028 2955 8500 or email garvagh.library@librariesni.org.uk