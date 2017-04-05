Search

Easter events at Garvagh Library

Easter Eggs. (Pic by Lotus Head via sxc.hu)

Garvagh Library invites you to come along and enjoy Easter events being held during the month of April.

Easter Storytime and craft for children aged 4-8 takes place on Tuesday, April 11, from 3:30pm - 4:30pm. Booking is advisable.

An Introduction to the iPad workshop is being held on Thursday, April 13 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm. This is a group event with limited spaces. Booking is essential.

Enjoy tea and newspapers every Thursday 2:30pm - 3:30pm – just call in, no booking required.

Admission to these events is free and everyone is welcome.

Contact Garvagh Library (Bridge Street), on telephone number: 028 2955 8500 or email garvagh.library@librariesni.org.uk