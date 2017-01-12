Rachel in the running for prestigious award

A Portstewart graduate has been shortlisted for a prestigious British Education Award for her “brilliant academic result”.

A Portstewart woman has been shortlisted for a prestigious education award.

Rachel Smyth, 26, was nominated for her “brilliant academic result” after achieving a first class BSc in Psychology at Abertay University in Dundee, Scotland.

Rachel, who graduated in July, is being honoured in the Degree category.

She has now been invited to attend the British Education Awards Ceremony on January 30th in London.

At the glittering event, young people and their families, teachers, politicians, senior government ministers, professionals and celebrities from across the UK will celebrate the successes of those nominated.

Rachel, who attended Coleraine High School and North Coast Integrated College, spoke of her delight at the honour.

She said: “I feel amazing about being nominated for the award, and very proud to have been shortlisted as a finalist.

“The incredible support that I received from Abertay University and my fiancé, family and friends helped me achieve a first class honours degree.

“I am my own worst enemy - I tend to doubt myself a lot. But achieving a top degree and now being a finalist for a prestigious award has given me confidence in my abilities that will help me in the future.”

Rachel is now living back home in Northern Ireland and currently volunteers for a local charity called Bee Heard as a mental health peer advocate.

Dr Lynn Wright, lecturer and BSc Psychology programme leader in the School of Social & Health Sciences at Abertay University, said this was “a tremendous achievement” for Rachel.

He said: “This nomination reflects Rachel’s hard word and determination which she demonstrated throughout her studies on the BSc Psychology programme.

“Our suite of psychology programmes gives students the opportunity to learn about human and animal behaviour, and, as part of their honours project research, our students can also choose to specialise in a particular area of psychology.

“For her honours project Rachel chose to conduct her project in the field of mental health and well-being, and this is something she highlighted as one of the most enjoyable parts of her degree programme.”