Ulster graduates celebrate winning top hospitality and tourism awards

Four graduates in Consumer Management and Food Innovation from Ulster University Business School are celebrating success after winning top awards at the Department of Hospitality and Tourism prize giving in Coleraine.

Laura Christie from Ballymoney and a former pupil of Loreto College, Coleraine; Louise McCrea from Banbridge; ex St Columbanus College Bangor pupil Aimee Davey and Natalie Wilson from Lisburn and a former pupil of Laurelhill Community College were all presented with the Special Olympics, Event Management Award.

They are all recent graduates holding a BSc (Hons) degree in Leisure and Events Management.

Speaking at the Awards ceremony, Professor Una McMahon-Beattie, Head of Department, said: “In conjunction with our industry partners, the Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management is delighted to celebrate and recognise the excellence of our students.

“Following the success of the 2016 NI Year of Food and Drink the focus on this sector remains strong and as such provides an excellent opportunity for our graduates to maximise its legacy.

“We are confident that the skills and practical knowledge gained during their time at the Business School has prepared them very well to forge successful careers in the hospitality, tourism and agri-food sector.”

A total of 10 major awards were presented, with sponsors including Consumer Council (NI), Da Vinci’s Hotel, Northern Area CIMA, Suki Tea, Origin Digital, Hastings Hotels, Tourism NI, Special Olympics and Hospitality Ulster.