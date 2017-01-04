Emergency services aid paraglider who crashed onto beach

A man has been taken to hospital after landing heavily at Whiterocks Beach whilst paragliding earlier today (Wednesday).

Around 2.15pm, Coastguard received a call from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service reporting that a paraglider had crashed at the popular seaside location.

Belfast Coastguard stated: “We tasked Coleraine Coastguard Rescue Team to the scene, who administered first aid and extracted the casualty off the beach.

“Police Service of Northern Ireland also attended and Air Accident Investigation Branch was informed.”

A spokesman for NIAS said the casualty was taken to Causeway Hospital for treatment.