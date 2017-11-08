End of an era as three Portstewart Prom traders retire

Portstewart Traders’ Association held a retirement dinner in the Anchorage on Tuesday for three long-standing business owners.
McElhone’s Pharmacy, Dempseys and McIntyre’s Newsagents have all retired over the past 12 months - clocking up a massive 130 years service between them!
The business owners - Paul McElhone, Jimmy Dempsey and John McDowel - were each presented with a photo of the town, a watercolour of their business premises and a card, signed by all the other traders.
NB - don’t forget that Portstewart Christmas Lights switch on is Saturday, 25th November 25.
Come and see Santa, everyone welcome!
