Dark Hedges traffic consultation launches

A consultation has opened on the control of traffic at Game of Thrones filming location the Dark Hedges.

Concerns had been raised over the effect of heavy traffic on the site’s 90 beech trees, after visitor numbers increased following its appearance in HBO’s hit fantasy drama.

The Department for Infrastructure is now proposing an order which will prohibit the use by vehicles of Route C102, Bregagh Road, Armoy from its

junction with the B147, Ballinlea Road to its junction with Ballykenver Road.

The order also proposes the prohibition of the use by buses or coaches of Chatham Road, Armoy, from its junction with the B147 Ballinlea Road to its junction with Ballykenver Road and Doughery Brae from its junction with the B147 Carrowreagh Road to its junction with the B147 Ballinlea Road.

The consultation ends on February 10 at 5pm.